Santa Claus is a pretty well-known industrialist and philanthropist. The guy keeps busy building and delivering toys — and he does it all for free! Did you know that Santa is also a farmer? The reindeer that help deliver presents to good boys and girls need exceptional husbandry in order to complete Santa’s mission in 24 hours.
Why reindeer?
The natural environment of the reindeer is the Arctic tundra, which is covered in a blanket of snow throughout the freezing cold winter. Of all the species of deer, the reindeer is the only one to be domesticated. Reindeer husbandry can be traced back to the ninth century.
Adult males, or bulls, measure 72 inches long, stand 48 inches at the shoulder, and weigh around 350-450 pounds. Adult females, or cows, are 46 inches long, 41 inches at the shoulder, and weigh 250-350 pounds. Reindeer legs are well-boned and solid, with body weight evenly distributed along the frame.
Female reindeer generally give birth in April. Calves are usually between 8 and 12 pounds. It takes almost two years of growing up before they can be considered for Santa’s sleigh.
Santa Claus is known for his diet of milk and cookies. Reindeer, however, are ruminant animals, with four stomach compartments like dairy cows. Reindeer forage on the 62 species of lichen and 282 kinds of seed plants native to the Arctic. Hay can be supplemented, if needed.
Reindeer games
Reindeer are thought to be hardworking, friendly animals in possession of a positive attitude. Reindeer are not technically domesticated, like goats or sheep. They generally roam free in pastures near the North Pole and can be herded when needed.
One could say that reindeer farming is a sort of barter for food, safety and comfort, in exchange for being the draft animals that pull Santa’s sleigh.
Reindeer are well-adapted to their job and won’t slip off your roof when they land at your house. In the Northern Hemisphere’s cold and snowy winters, the pads of their feet shrink and tighten, exposing the rim of the hoof, which cuts into the ice and crusted snow to keep it from slipping.
In the Southern Hemisphere, Christmas is in the summertime. When roofs are soft and wet, reindeer footpads become sponge-like and provide extra traction.
Santa wears a fur-trimmed red suit to keep warm on Christmas Eve, but reindeer come equipped with a long, thick coat of hair.
Health and happiness
Reindeer have very few health problems, which helps Santa in crossing international boundaries without restriction.
The average life span of a reindeer is only around four years. So, in between building, buying and delivering toys, Santa keeps busy traveling to Canada, Alaska, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Greenland, Russia, Mongolia and China to seek out reindeer breeding stock to build and continue his great herd.
Santa, by comparison, is eternally youthful, with no concerns for a retirement date. Don’t let that white beard fool you!
There are tens of thousands of people engaged in reindeer herding worldwide. Reindeer are harvested for meat, bones and skin used to make clothing and handicrafts, and also used as draft animals to pull sleds. It is thought that only one reindeer herder is engaged in global, air-based delivery of toys. Then again, only one reindeer herder is known to be in possession of Christmas magic.