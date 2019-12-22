The Cayuga County Farm Bureau won three County Awards of Excellence at the state Farm Bureau's annual meeting Dec. 2-4 in Binghamton.
The awards were presented for excellence in agriculture promotion and outreach, leadership and county Farm Bureau management, and legislative advocacy.
Also at the meeting, farmer members took part in the grassroots process of laying groundwork for the year ahead. More than 150 delegates from across New York proposed, discussed and voted on resolutions that will guide the state Farm Bureau's public policy agenda next year.
For more information, visit nyfb.org.