Cayuga County foster care unit thanks party supporters

On behalf of the Department of Social Services Foster Care unit, we would like to give a huge thank you to the companies and individuals who partnered with us to make our Foster Family Christmas Party a success at the Fingerlakes Mall, specifically:
The Fingerlakes Mall-Event Coordinator and Custodial Staff
Cayuga County Case Workers/Supervisors
Johnston Paper-Lott
Lasca's
Wegman's
The Girl Scout's-Daisey Troop 60179
The Rotary Club
Balloon's Restaurant-Jessica
Casi Head
Todd Tanner
Buc Tucker's Restaurant
Auburn Girls JV/Varsity Basketball Team
John Bohall
And we would like to give a special thank you To The Auburn Alliance Church for allowing us to train our Foster Parents at their beautiful Church.
Thank you!!!!!!
Tom Wilmot and Sue Walsh write on behalf of the Cayuga County Department of Social Services. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.