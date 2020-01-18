Cayuga County foster care unit thanks party supporters

On behalf of the Department of Social Services Foster Care unit, we would like to give a huge thank you to the companies and individuals who partnered with us to make our Foster Family Christmas Party a success at the Fingerlakes Mall, specifically:

The Fingerlakes Mall-Event Coordinator and Custodial Staff

Cayuga County Case Workers/Supervisors

Johnston Paper-Lott

Lasca's

Wegman's

The Girl Scout's-Daisey Troop 60179

The Rotary Club

Balloon's Restaurant-Jessica

Casi Head

Todd Tanner

Buc Tucker's Restaurant

Auburn Girls JV/Varsity Basketball Team

John Bohall

And we would like to give a special thank you To The Auburn Alliance Church for allowing us to train our Foster Parents at their beautiful Church.

Thank you!!!!!!

Tom Wilmot and Sue Walsh write on behalf of the Cayuga County Department of Social Services. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

