EDUCATION

Cayuga County Girl Scout wins Gold Award

Awards

Recipients of this year's Gold Awards from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council.

 Provided

Girl Scout Addison Moore, of Locke, is the recipient of a Gold Award from the NYPENN Pathways Council.

Moore won her award for developing a new farmers market in her hometown, providing a safe and accessible venue for local farmers and artisans. A senior at Moravia High School, Moore plans to major in architecture at college next year. Her favorite Girl Scout memory is sleeping over at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester with her Brownie troop.

The Gold Award is the most prestigious that a senior or ambassador-level Girl Scout can earn. Moore is one of 21 recipients in the council's area this year.

“I am inspired by the dedication, commitment and perseverance of our Class of 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts. I’m especially proud of those Girl Scouts who had to overcome additional challenges created by the pandemic to earn this prestigious honor. Each embodies our Mission, Promise, and Law, and has completed a project with true lasting impact,” council CEO Julie Dale said in a news release.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

