{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you letter
Deposit Photos

The 2019 H.R. Wilson Memorial golf tournament/fundraising campaign is complete and we would like to recognize our sponsors and supporters who have made this event so successful. Since 2008 we have been donating 100% of monies raised from this event through sponsorships, 50-50 raffle, and merchandise raffle to HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS. This years gift of $18,280 is a direct result of the generosity of our sponsors and supporters. Although the following list is 2019, the past years supporters are equally appreciated. The 11 year total to HFOT is now in excess of $112,000. HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS builds specially adapted homes, mortgage free, for our most severally injured veterans post 911. hfotusa.org

THANK YOU

DOUBLE EAGLE

American Legion, Walter T Conley Post 1107, Union Springs

Sons of American Legion, Walter T Conley Post 1107, Union Springs

Patrick Tyrrell, Genoa ( Pat was winner of 50-50 and donated back 100%)

Kasie (Wilson) and Tod Paton Exeter, N.H.

EAGLE

Brian and Dacey Wilson Newburyport, Mass

Carl and Cheryl Colgan Rome, N.Y

Corinne (Wilson) and Donnie Archambault Kingston, N.H.

Ted O'Hara and Oakwood Dairy Cayuga, N.Y

Cayuga Lake National Bank Union Springs and Aurora

Ripley Ross Canandaigua, N.Y.

King Ferry Presbyterian Church King Ferry, N.Y.

Aurora Volunteer Fire Department Aurora

BIRDIE

Southern Cayuga Tribune/ Two Brothers Printing Moravia,N.Y.

Lindsey and Dave Sharman Jr. Geneva, N.Y.

Erie Materials Auburn, N.Y.

Union Springs/ Aurora Mens Golf League

George and Priscilla Slocum Aurora

Everist Consultants (Nate Gavitt) Syracuse, N.Y.

Nels and Jane Johnson Scipio,N.Y.

Bill Cook and Aurora Ridge Dairy Aurora

Cathy Mawicke Aurora

Dave and Linn Avery King Ferry, N.Y.

The Ryan Family, in memory of "Banker Bill" Union Springs

Cayuga County Employees Auburn

Nolan Trucking Aurora

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Jon Budelmann, Cayuga County District Attorney

Doug Boles and D Squared Const Lansing, N.Y

Geneva Police Benevolent Association Geneva, N.Y.

The Culver Family Aurora

Bill and Cindy Krause Aurora

PAR

Dave Casler/ Sure Fine Market Union Springs,

Brian Schenck, Cayuga County Sheriff Auburn

Alan and Carolyn Connors Aurora

Jerry and Leslie Hooper Middletown, N.Y.

Dave and Maureen Sharman, Big Oak GC., Geneva, N.Y.

Jim Boeff and Bonavista G.C. Ovid, N.Y.

Jay O'Hearn Aurora

Kent Middleton Union Springs

Bob and Teresa Jorolemon Weedsport

American Legion Clark Heck Post 568, Weedsport

Ann Brodie and Jeri Vargo Aurora

Cathy and Fran Patella Auburn

Dale and Leah Parker King Ferry

Ruth and Bob Hauge Mexico Beach, Fl

Doug Hauge Mexico Beach, Fl

Pete Saltonstall King Ferry

Kelly and Tom Murphy Auburn

Meta Riester and Cayuga Lake Jr Grange, Union Springs

Merchandise raffle supporters

Lindsey and Dave Sharman, Hobart and William Smith Athletics, Brian Wilson,

Makensie Childs, Thirsty Owl Winery, King Ferry Winery, Long Point Winery,

Zugabee Winery, Tim Johnson, Nels Johnson, Big Oak G.C., Wolffys Resturant,

Paul and Lorie Gera, Steve McGuire ( Holiday Inn, Auburn),

Also Thank You to Ceremony participants and event organizers.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rick Wilson is the organizer of the H.R. Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0
0
0
0
0