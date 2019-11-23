The 2019 H.R. Wilson Memorial golf tournament/fundraising campaign is complete and we would like to recognize our sponsors and supporters who have made this event so successful. Since 2008 we have been donating 100% of monies raised from this event through sponsorships, 50-50 raffle, and merchandise raffle to HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS. This years gift of $18,280 is a direct result of the generosity of our sponsors and supporters. Although the following list is 2019, the past years supporters are equally appreciated. The 11 year total to HFOT is now in excess of $112,000. HOMES FOR OUR TROOPS builds specially adapted homes, mortgage free, for our most severally injured veterans post 911. hfotusa.org
THANK YOU
DOUBLE EAGLE
American Legion, Walter T Conley Post 1107, Union Springs
Sons of American Legion, Walter T Conley Post 1107, Union Springs
Patrick Tyrrell, Genoa ( Pat was winner of 50-50 and donated back 100%)
Kasie (Wilson) and Tod Paton Exeter, N.H.
EAGLE
Brian and Dacey Wilson Newburyport, Mass
Carl and Cheryl Colgan Rome, N.Y
Corinne (Wilson) and Donnie Archambault Kingston, N.H.
Ted O'Hara and Oakwood Dairy Cayuga, N.Y
Cayuga Lake National Bank Union Springs and Aurora
Ripley Ross Canandaigua, N.Y.
King Ferry Presbyterian Church King Ferry, N.Y.
Aurora Volunteer Fire Department Aurora
BIRDIE
Southern Cayuga Tribune/ Two Brothers Printing Moravia,N.Y.
Lindsey and Dave Sharman Jr. Geneva, N.Y.
Erie Materials Auburn, N.Y.
Union Springs/ Aurora Mens Golf League
George and Priscilla Slocum Aurora
Everist Consultants (Nate Gavitt) Syracuse, N.Y.
Nels and Jane Johnson Scipio,N.Y.
Bill Cook and Aurora Ridge Dairy Aurora
Cathy Mawicke Aurora
Dave and Linn Avery King Ferry, N.Y.
The Ryan Family, in memory of "Banker Bill" Union Springs
Cayuga County Employees Auburn
Nolan Trucking Aurora
Jon Budelmann, Cayuga County District Attorney
Doug Boles and D Squared Const Lansing, N.Y
Geneva Police Benevolent Association Geneva, N.Y.
The Culver Family Aurora
Bill and Cindy Krause Aurora
PAR
Dave Casler/ Sure Fine Market Union Springs,
Brian Schenck, Cayuga County Sheriff Auburn
Alan and Carolyn Connors Aurora
Jerry and Leslie Hooper Middletown, N.Y.
Dave and Maureen Sharman, Big Oak GC., Geneva, N.Y.
Jim Boeff and Bonavista G.C. Ovid, N.Y.
Jay O'Hearn Aurora
Kent Middleton Union Springs
Bob and Teresa Jorolemon Weedsport
American Legion Clark Heck Post 568, Weedsport
Ann Brodie and Jeri Vargo Aurora
Cathy and Fran Patella Auburn
Dale and Leah Parker King Ferry
Ruth and Bob Hauge Mexico Beach, Fl
Doug Hauge Mexico Beach, Fl
Pete Saltonstall King Ferry
Kelly and Tom Murphy Auburn
Meta Riester and Cayuga Lake Jr Grange, Union Springs
Merchandise raffle supporters
Lindsey and Dave Sharman, Hobart and William Smith Athletics, Brian Wilson,
Makensie Childs, Thirsty Owl Winery, King Ferry Winery, Long Point Winery,
Zugabee Winery, Tim Johnson, Nels Johnson, Big Oak G.C., Wolffys Resturant,
Paul and Lorie Gera, Steve McGuire ( Holiday Inn, Auburn),
Also Thank You to Ceremony participants and event organizers.