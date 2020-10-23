 Skip to main content
Cayuga County group offering Holiday Helper Project
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County group offering Holiday Helper Project

Friends Helping Friends

Amber Archambo, left, picks up gifts for the holidays at Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County at Fingerlakes Mall in 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County will offer its Holiday Helper Project for the sixth year this Christmas season.

The nonprofit provides two to three gifts and a goody bag with snacks and craft items for children (ages 16 and younger) of low-income families in Cayuga County. Signup will begin at noon Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the nonprofit's pantry at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Parents or guardians can continue to sign up from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Nov. 19. Online signup will also be available Nov. 20-27. By Nov. 30, families will be required to provide identification, a birth certificate or custody paperwork for the child, proof of residence in Cayuga County (families in safe housing due to domestic violence are exempt from this requirement) and proof of income.

Families will then be contacted about gift pickup in early December.

For more information, or to sign up, call (315) 604-8603 or email fhfofccinc@gmail.com.

