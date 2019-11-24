Peers in Cayuga County is organizing a community mail art project.
Modeled after Frank Warren's 2005 project Postsecret, the project asks those in the community to anonymously share their secrets via letter.
Participants are asked to mail regrets, fears, betrayals, desires and more using a homemade postcard to Post Secret, 169 Murray St., Apartment 111.
Participants should be brief and legible, and creativity is encouraged. Selected secrets will be posted online at postsecret.com.
Peers in Cayuga County is a nonprofit organization that supports and advocates for people in the area with mental health challenges.