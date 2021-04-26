 Skip to main content
Cayuga County group raising mental health awareness
HEALTH

Cayuga County group raising mental health awareness

NAMI ribbon
Provided

The Cayuga County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be raising awareness of mental health in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

The affiliate will participate in a statewide ribbon campaign, placing NAMI ribbons around Auburn to let people know they are not alone in facing mental health challenges. About 20% of New Yorkers will be diagnosed with mental illness at some point in their lives, the affiliate said in a news release, and 100% will experience some form of mental health issue.

"It takes a community to help raise mental health awareness and demonstrate that mental health issues impact everyone and that it is a part of everyday life," the affiliate said. "Though everyone will face mental health challenges, too many of us are still reluctant to discuss these challenges and seek help."

For more information, or to learn about the Cayuga County NAMI affiliate's biweekly family support group Zoom meetings, call (315) 255-7443.

