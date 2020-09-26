 Skip to main content
Cayuga County group seeks help with holiday project
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County group seeks help with holiday project

Friends Helping Friends

Amber Archambo, left, picks up gifts for the holidays at Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County at Fingerlakes Mall in 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County seeks sponsors, donations and other forms of volunteer assistance as it enters the fall.

The nonprofit operates a food and hygiene pantry for county residents three days a week, and will add a domestic violence outreach program beginning Oct. 1. Additionally, the nonprofit is approaching one of its three large annual giveaways, the December Holiday Helper Project. Now in its sixth year, the project gives two to three unwrapped gifts to low- or no-income families, as well as wrapping paper, tape, bows and tags. A Christmas Eve gift of "reindeer food," treats and crafts are also supplied. This year, Friends Helping Friends hopes to reach 200 local children with the project.

In addition to sponsorships and donations, volunteers can help by placing collection boxes for toys and gifts, donating items from businesses or gift baskets representing them, or donating gift certificates that could be raffled off to support the project.

For more information, call (315) 604-8603 or email fhfofccinc@gmail.com.

