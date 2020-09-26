Cayuga County group seeks help with holiday project

The nonprofit operates a food and hygiene pantry for county residents three days a week, and will add a domestic violence outreach program beginning Oct. 1. Additionally, the nonprofit is approaching one of its three large annual giveaways, the December Holiday Helper Project. Now in its sixth year, the project gives two to three unwrapped gifts to low- or no-income families, as well as wrapping paper, tape, bows and tags. A Christmas Eve gift of "reindeer food," treats and crafts are also supplied. This year, Friends Helping Friends hopes to reach 200 local children with the project.