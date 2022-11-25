 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity accepting homebuyer applications

WB_2019_Go_Maggie.jpg

Volunteers work on a wall for a basement bathroom at Cayuga County Habitat For Humanity's Women Build event in 2019 at 108 Standart Ave., Auburn.

 Michael Fandrich

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has announced the opening of a new application window for income-eligible households seeking to become homeowners.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 30. Applicants who meet the initial criteria must complete a Habitat orientation about the nonprofit organization's history, homeownership model, sweat equity requirements and more. Applicants will then be assigned a mentor to help them on the path to homeownership.

The program offers a "hand up, not a hand out" to low-income, first-time home buyers. Families who partner with Habitat work with friends, family and volunteers to build or rehabilitate homes, contributing 250 hours of "sweat equity" to offset the cost of the purchase. Habitat considers need, ability to pay and willingness to partner when selecting families.

For more information, or to obtain an application, visit cayugahabitat.org/homeownership or call (315) 255-1427. In-person assistance is available upon request.

