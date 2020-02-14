Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity adds board member
Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has welcomed Brandon Johnson to its board of directors, the organization announced in a news release.

Johnson, of Syracuse works as an assistant administrator at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. He is a graduate of Le Moyne College and also served in the U.S. Air Force as an air transportation specialist.

Johnson is also vice president on the board of Launch CNY, a nonprofit that helps promote unique learning styles, and he belongs to the Auburn VFW and the Auburn Rotary Club.

For more information, visit cayugahabitat.org.

