Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity is looking for new homeowner partner families.
The local nonprofit has rehabilitated or built more than 20 homes since the early 1990s. Families who partner with Habitat work to rehabilitate a home for them to live in. Partners receive a monthly mortgage made affordable through subsidies, homebuyer education and other support.
Partners must live in or be willing to move to Cayuga County. Income cannot exceed $33,780 for a family of two, $42,180 for a family of four or $48,960 for a family of six. Their current housing must be unaffordable, poorly built, unsafe or otherwise inadequate.
Partners must also not have been the principal owner of a primary residence in the past three years. Partners must be able to qualify for a mortgage with a licensed third-party lender by showing steady income over the past two years and decent credit, with no liens or judgments. And partner families must agree to work with Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity through 250 hours each of "sweat equity" volunteer work, such as construction or other types of service. Friends and family can contribute hours to that total as well.
For more information, contact Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity at (315) 255-1427, cayugahabitat@cayugahabitat.org or cayugahabitat.org.