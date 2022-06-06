Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity to host Women Build event

Individuals and teams are invited to register to work a shift alongside the nonprofit's current partner family at its home at 144 Wall St. in Auburn. No experience is necessary, and tools and safety equipment will be provided. Shifts are 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Food will be provided, and there will also be raffles and prizes. Volunteers must be 16 or older, and sign a waiver.