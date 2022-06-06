Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity to host Women Build event

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will host a Women Build event on Saturday, June 11.
Individuals and teams are invited to register to work a shift alongside the nonprofit's current partner family at its home at 144 Wall St. in Auburn. No experience is necessary, and tools and safety equipment will be provided. Shifts are 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Food will be provided, and there will also be raffles and prizes. Volunteers must be 16 or older, and sign a waiver.
The Women Build event was started in 1991 by Habitat for Humanity to help women learn and use new skills while contributing to the creation of affordable homes in their community.
For more information, or to register for, donate to or sponsor this year's Women Build event, visit cayugahabitat.org/womenbuild or email cayugahabitat@cayugahabitat.org.