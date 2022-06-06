 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity to host Women Build event

  • 0
WB_2019_Go_Maggie.jpg

Volunteers work on a wall for a basement bathroom at Cayuga County Habitat For Humanity's Women Build event in 2019 at 108 Standart Ave., Auburn.

 Michael Fandrich

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will host a Women Build event on Saturday, June 11.

Individuals and teams are invited to register to work a shift alongside the nonprofit's current partner family at its home at 144 Wall St. in Auburn. No experience is necessary, and tools and safety equipment will be provided. Shifts are 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Food will be provided, and there will also be raffles and prizes. Volunteers must be 16 or older, and sign a waiver.

The Women Build event was started in 1991 by Habitat for Humanity to help women learn and use new skills while contributing to the creation of affordable homes in their community.

For more information, or to register for, donate to or sponsor this year's Women Build event, visit cayugahabitat.org/womenbuild or email cayugahabitat@cayugahabitat.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if your sunburn needs serious treatment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News