Cayuga County Habitat joins campaign to support its mission

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has joined the Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign to raise funds to support more families who need access to affordable housing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is helping Habitat chapters around the world unite as a global network to galvanize communities during the pandemic.

The two homes rehabilitated by the local Habitat chapter in 2019 and 2020 are complete, and it will search for its next project once New York state's PAUSE order is lifted. Funds raised through the campaign will help renovate the property for a new family partner.

“At an unprecedented time when home should be a place of refuge, too many Cayuga County residents lack that security,” said Kip Coerper, co-chair of the local Habitat chapter, in a news release. “Habitat for Humanity’s unique ministry helps families help themselves toward a more stable and independent future.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/cayugahabitat.

