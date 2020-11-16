 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Habitat launches birdhouse campaign
COMMUNITY

Kip Coerper, volunteer coordinator for Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, helps Le Moyne College freshmen Reilly Callahan and Joel Rodriguez paint a bedroom of a home on Cottage Street in Auburn in October 2015.

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity is holding a Build a Birdhouse campaign to support its mission of providing affordable homes to families while also providing some to birds.

Four levels of participation are available.

For $15, donors receive birdhouse plans and a Habitat decal, then shop for their own materials and build the birdhouse. For $30, donors receive a complete birdhouse kit with plans, wood and required hardware. Participants can also sponsor finished birdhouses that have been built by Habitat volunteers, and include an engraved name plate. Sponsorships are $50 for individuals and $100 for businesses or corporations. Participants who don't have a place for their birdhouses can have them delivered to the county parks department or the Auburn school district for installation there.

For more information, or to register for the campaign, email kip.coerper@cayugahabitat.org or visit cayugahabitat.org/birdhouse.

