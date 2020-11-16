Cayuga County Habitat launches birdhouse campaign

For $15, donors receive birdhouse plans and a Habitat decal, then shop for their own materials and build the birdhouse. For $30, donors receive a complete birdhouse kit with plans, wood and required hardware. Participants can also sponsor finished birdhouses that have been built by Habitat volunteers, and include an engraved name plate. Sponsorships are $50 for individuals and $100 for businesses or corporations. Participants who don't have a place for their birdhouses can have them delivered to the county parks department or the Auburn school district for installation there.