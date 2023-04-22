Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Women Build event from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The event offers area women an opportunity to serve their community by helping renovate a home, and learning skills along the way. No experience is necessary, and men are also welcome to participate. Volunteers, who must be 16 or older, work under construction professionals and alongside future Habitat homeowners.

"This is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that you share," Habitat said in a news release.

The event will take place in two sessions, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Cayuga County Habitat is also looking for its next low-income homebuyer family, and welcomes help from volunteers to do so.

For more information, to register for the event, to donate or to learn about the homebuyer program, visit cayugahabitat.org/womenbuild.