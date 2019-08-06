This summer, there have been a number of harmful algal blooms, previously referred to as blue-green algae, discovered in different water bodies within Cayuga County. HABs can have harmful health impacts on both humans and pets if exposed.
What you can do
First and foremost, it is important that you protect yourself and your family when enjoying our lakes. These tips will help you:
Before heading out to enjoy the lakes, know what HABs look like! HABs appear as discolored paint-like or filmy floating scum. To be safe, avoid contact with any water that has this appearance. Images of HABs, and non-harmful algal blooms, can be viewed at dec.ny.gov/chemical/81962.html.
As local health and environmental officials predicted last week, the number of suspected har…
Avoid it: Use good judgment and common sense. Always stay away from blooms in lakes and streams. Never swim, boat, wade, or eat fish caught in areas with blooms. Make sure to keep pets out of this water as well; contact with HABs can be deadly to pets. Bloom or no bloom, never drink, prepare food, cook or make ice with a private water supply drawn directly from a lake that is untreated or improperly treated.
Report it: If you think that a HAB may be present in a water body, please report it to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation using the form at dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html.
More information on HABs can be found at our website, cayugacounty.us/health. If you have any questions, or would like to report symptoms related to exposure, contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.
What the health department has been doing
The Cayuga County Health Department regulates public bathing beaches during the summer. We work with the lifeguards and beach operators to help them identify HABs. Once a HAB is seen at a public bathing beach/swimming area, we order the beach closed. When the HAB has dissipated for more than 24 hours, we take samples to determine the level of toxins in the water. The beaches are allowed to reopen when the toxin levels are below a level of concern.
In cooperation with the water treatment operators from the city of Auburn, the town of Owasco and Wells College, we also monitor the potential impacts of HABs in the public drinking water of the systems that draw their water from either Cayuga or Owasco lakes. The water treatment operators make visual observations of the water daily to see if HABs may be present in the lake water that is drawn into their treatment plants. Samples of the public drinking water are collected and sent to a certified laboratory on a regular basis during the harmful algal bloom season to determine if toxins are present. Sample results can be found on our website at cayugacounty.us/742/harmful-algal-blooms. The public would be notified by the Cayuga County Health Department if public water supplies are adversely impacted by HABs.
We will continue following our current sampling plan unless something changes that would warrant more frequent sampling. It is important the community knows we have a plan in place and are working hard to ensure the public drinking water remains safe to drink.
The Cayuga County Health Department does not sample private water systems on properties that draw their water from lakes or ponds. Residents who are interested in testing their lake water supply for toxins associated for HABs can contact the Community Science Institute near Ithaca or Upstate Freshwater Institute in Syracuse. Both of these laboratories are certified for the necessary analysis.
How you can prepare
It is a good reminder to the public that it is recommended to keep a three-day supply of bottled water on hand in the event that toxins are present in your drinking water or other emergencies, such as violent storms. It is recommended that you have one gallon of water a day for each person in your household. For example, if there are three people in your home you would need three gallons of water a day for three days, a total of nine gallons.
We also encourage members of the public to register their mobile phones with Reverse 911. This is an emergency notification system in which landlines are already included, but mobile devices are not. Not everyone has a landline these days, so if you only have a mobile phone, be sure to register it at hyper-reach.com/cayugasignup.html.
Although many suspicious blooms still linger, there were indications Friday that some of the…
Cayuga County just launched a new website this past winter. One of the newest features of the website is the "Notify Me" option. Residents can subscribe to "Notify Me" and will have the option to select which information they want to be notified about. We encourage everyone to subscribe to the health department alerts and health department press releases. You will have the option to be notified by email or text. Visit cayugacounty.us to sign up.
If you have a Facebook account, "like" the Cayuga County Health Department page so our most current news and information appears in your news feed. This is one of our most timely and efficient ways to communicate our information to the public.
If you do not have Facebook, but have access to the internet, please check out our website at cayugacounty.us/health.
For people with limited access to the internet, TV, newspaper or radio, the easiest way to get health-related information is to call our main number at (315) 253-1560. This number is answered by health department staff during normal business hours, Mondays through Fridays. It is also answered by our answering service at night and on weekends and holidays.