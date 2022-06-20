 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Cayuga County Health Department announces new WIC income guidelines

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced new income eligibility guidelines for the Women, Infants and Children program.

Effective through June 30, the new guidelines begin at $25,142 annual income for a household of one, $33,874 for two, $42,606 for three and $51,338 for four.

"The income requirements are surprising and many people qualify and do not know it," the department said in a news release. "Even working families can qualify to receive WIC benefits."

Families that receive Medicaid, SNAP or TANF assistance are automatically income-eligible for WIC. The program offers nutritious food, health care referrals and education to low-income pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children through age 5 at nutritional risk.

For more information, including more details on the new guidelines, visit the Cayuga County WIC office at the Play Space at 100 North St., Auburn, visit cayugacounty.us/health or wicstrong.com, or call (315) 253-1406.

