The Cayuga County Health Department has been working with the Cayuga Community Health Network to provide an annual breastfeeding workshop here in Cayuga County for four years. Each year the workshops have evolved and been tailored to address needs that have been identified in our community.
This year, the Sept. 26 conference will feature Dr. Jack Newman, a pediatrician and internationally recognized breastfeeding expert and advocate. Dr. Newman is a Toronto, Canada-based pediatrician who has been practicing medicine since 1970. In 1984, Dr. Newman established the first hospital-based breastfeeding clinic in Canada at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. He now holds breastfeeding clinics in Toronto-area hospitals and is a consultant with UNICEF’s Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.
Staff have been planning this year’s conference for 10 months. At the Cayuga County Health Department, we conduct a well-check phone call to all new moms who delivered at Auburn Community Hospital and consented to us contacting them. Our calls are meant to serve as a feel-good reminder to new moms that the health department has nurses on staff who are here to help should they have questions. If a mom indicates she is feeding her baby with breast milk, we will offer support and assistance over the phone and a home visit if needed. We will also check in with her a few weeks down the road to see how things are going. This year’s topics reflect some common issues we encounter on our well-check calls.
Our workshop topics are geared toward the local provider community. Dr. Newman will touch upon:
• "What They Didn’t Teach You About Breastfeeding in Your Training"
• "Hypoglycemia and Jaundice"
• "Late Onset Decreased Milk Supply"
• "Drugs and Breastfeeding"
We hope to see a wide range of providers in attendance, including pediatricians, OB-GYNs, nurses from local offices and Auburn Community Hospital.
Any new mom knows that having a brand new baby to care for can be overwhelming. When you add being tired from labor and adjusting to a new sleep routine (or lack of one), trying to nourish and feed your baby can be a challenge. Then, when breastfeeding is not going how you planned, it can be scary and devastating.
Our goal is to better educate ourselves and the provider community so that support and assistance is offered to new moms when they need it most, in the early days of having a new baby. Pediatric offices are seeing baby and mom within a few days of birth. Any challenges or issues with breastfeeding are going to be identified by the pediatrician, and the community needs to be prepared to support a mom’s goal and desire to breastfeed — and that is where we come in!
We have over 100 providers registered to attend this conference. Many participants are coming from all over the state (from farther west than Buffalo, New York City, Albany and beyond)! Local providers still have time to register and will be entered into a special raffle only for Cayuga County providers. The Cayuga County Health Department and the Cayuga Community Health Network will be offering two free scholarships to Cayuga County health care providers for certified lactation counselor training, if you attend the conference. Our hope is to increase local capacity of CLCs, especially in health care offices. Each scholarship includes the registration/training fee, exam fee and a course textbook.
Information on how to register can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.