Looking for activities to keep your children busy during holiday break? If you are staying local and are looking for things to do as a family while the kids are off from school, why not try some of these tips.
Going outside?
• Go sledding, cross-country skiing or downhill skiing, have a snowball fight or make a snowman if the snow hasn’t melted away!
• You can rent ice skates at Casey Park and go ice skating as a family. Be sure to check their hours for open skate!
• Did you know that the Cato Rec Center has free snowshoe rentals? All you have to do is go to the recreation center during normal hours and sign out a pair of snowshoes. Then you can head out on the scenic 0.9-mile trail behind the building and immerse yourself in nature.
• Go to the zoo and walk around!
Staying indoors?
• Go bowling!
• Try laser tag or go to a bounce house!
Staying home?
• Turn off the TV
• Play hide-and-seek
• Create an obstacle course or fort
• Try cooking a healthy recipe
Seymour Library and the Play Space in Auburn have activities planned. You can also check with local recreation centers, like the YMCA in your area, or Champions for Life Sports Center. There are plenty of local options for children of ages; be sure to check their websites or call ahead for a schedule of activities!
Be creative with your choices in activities this school break. Now is a great time of year to enjoy nature and the outdoors. Just make sure you dress appropriately and are safe!