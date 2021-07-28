Cayuga County Health Department: COVID-19 and back-to-school immunizations

Summer is unfortunately more than halfway over, and that means the school year will be starting before we know it. This past 2020-2021 school year was taxing on us all — children, parents, teachers, administrators — so let’s prepare for an even better one this upcoming school year by ensuring everyone has the recommended and required vaccinations.

Why are vaccines so important anyways? Vaccines are what we use to protect ourselves against viruses (much like when we take antibiotics when we have a bacterial infection). A virus, unlike bacteria, is a non-living entity, which means it needs a live host in order to survive, i.e. humans. When you receive a vaccine, it helps your body’s natural immune system create antibodies against that specific virus so that when you encounter this virus in the future, you have immunity or protection from this virus surviving in your body. Your antibodies are your body’s natural soldiers protecting you from things that can harm you. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet approved for children younger than 12, which is why it is so important for the rest of us to get vaccinated so we can help protect our children and vulnerable members of the population from this deadly virus. As of July 26, only 48% of the Cayuga County population is fully vaccinated and protected.

