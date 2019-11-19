Following the longest flu season in a decade, the Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging area residents to get the seasonal flu vaccine.
Though not as severe as the 2017-2018 flu season, last season saw elevated flu activity for 21 weeks, the department said in a news release. Activity began in November 2018, peaked in February and trailed off in April. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died during the last flu season.
Everyone 6 months and older should receive a flu shot, the department said, but particularly those at high risk of serious complications from the flu:
• Children younger than 5, particularly those younger than 2
• Pregnant women
• People 65 and older
• People of any age with chronic medical conditions (asthma, heart disease, diabetes)
• Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
The department also recommends flu vaccines for those who live with or care for the above groups, such as health care workers and day care providers.
The Cayuga County Health Department has vaccines available for children and adults. Flu mist and shots are available at its weekly immunization clinics. Insurance or Medicare Part B can be billed, but the department also encourages those without insurance to reach out. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 253-1560.
Flu shots are also available at pharmacies throughout the county, and your health care provider may have them as well, the department said.
For more information, call (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/immunization.