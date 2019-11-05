The Cayuga County Health Department is pleased to announce that its Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby, Healthy Community campaign, launched at the beginning of the summer, has proven to be very successful. Through the campaign, the department hopes to increase awareness in the community surrounding our desire to better support the mothers and children in our area. We know that the healthier, and better supported our families are in achieving all that they dream, the brighter our future in Cayuga County looks as well.
The health department houses several programs designed to strengthen and support families, such as the Nurse-Family Partnership, the Women, Infants and Children program, children with special health care needs, lactation services, etc. These, however, are not the only programs and services available to families in our community. We hope to shine a light on all of our community partners out there, doing great things to help others. When the health department receives a referral on a mother in the community, one of our registered nurses gives them a call.
We have a conversation, and assess the areas that moms commonly, and sometimes not so commonly need support with. We may speak to families in need of anything from food and housing, or a safe place for their infant to sleep, to someone wondering where they can find doula services. (P.S. The Cayuga Community Health Network offers them for free.)
As a result of our campaign, our referrals have increased by 800% since last quarter, and we have made 112 referrals back out to different agencies and programs throughout the county. However, our work is far from over. We ask that everyone from the professional to the new aunt, or friend, or mother herself, reaches out to the Cayuga County Health Department, so that our nurses may speak to the families that will one day shape the lives had by all in our community.
To find out more information about services offered, and the campaign itself, please tune in to Finger Lakes Radio WAUB 98.1 FM or 1590 AM at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. We will also be on "Inside Government" with Guy Cosentino at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, on Spectrum Channels 12 and 98. It will be rebroadcasted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and FIOS Verizon 31.