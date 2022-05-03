Cayuga County Health Department: Get ready to Bike & Roll

The Cayuga County Health Department is promoting the month of May as National Bike Month with two programs to highlight bicycle, pedestrian and wheel sport safety. The first event is the National Bike & Roll to School the week of May 2 through May 6. Elementary schools in Auburn and Moravia will be participating.

This will be the 10th year Auburn schools have participated in the National Bike & Roll to School Day since the first event on May 9, 2012. This year, the national event has added the word "roll" to be included with "bike" to allow scooters, skateboards and roller skates for students participating. Don’t forget the inclusion of e-bikes and e-scooters, which must also follow the rules of safety.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate with their students to help learn the rules of the road, find the safest routes to school and properly fit their student’s bicycle helmet.

Students should learn the ABC’s of bicycle safety before the ride. A is for air in the tires. B is to adjust and test the brakes and C is to clean and lubricate the chain. During the Bike & Roll, students should always remember to:

• Wear a properly fitted helmet

• See and be seen

• Obey all traffic signs

• Ride on the right side of the road

• Be aware of obstacles and traffic

• Have fun!

The second event will be a Bike Safety Rodeo and bike helmet giveaway at the Sports 4 All Instant Replay event May 20-21 at the Casey Park arena.

The Sports 4 All Instant Replay event includes a chance for everyone to donate bicycles and sports equipment from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the arena. Bikes and sports equipment will be reconditioned and priced to sell from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. In addition, on Saturday, the Bike Safety Rodeo will be set up and free bike helmets will be distributed. There will be clinics and contests scheduled in tennis, pickleball, softball, baseball and basketball. Sports 4 All and the Instant Replay event will be an excellent opportunity to do some spring cleaning and put your bikes and sports equipment back into the game.

For more information on these events and donations, call local event coordinator Joe Mushock at (315) 744-2334 or visit walkbiketoschool.org or sports-for-all.org.

Deanna Ryan, M.S., is supervising public health administrator and public information officer with the Cayuga County Health Department. For more information, contact the department at (315) 253-1560, visit cayugacounty.us/153/health-department or like and follow the department on Facebook and Instagram at @CayugaCountyHealthDept.