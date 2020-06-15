Cayuga County Health Department: Harmful algal blooms — know, avoid, report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the summer months are approaching, the Cayuga County Health Department would like to remind the public that we can all take steps to prepare ourselves for the presence of harmful algal blooms on local water bodies and the potential health effects to humans and pets if exposed. Skaneateles, Owasco and Cayuga lakes all experienced HABs last summer.

There are a few things you can do before and while you are recreating on local lakes. Weather influences where harmful algae blooms will occur. During extended periods of calm and sunny days, blooms can accumulate at the surface in any location. Wind and waves may cause them to form along shorelines or in protected areas. Shifts in wind direction can move a bloom from one location to another. Periods of cool, rainy weather can often lead to the disappearance of a bloom.

Know it

Bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or floating scum, should always be avoided, as they are potentially harmful. Images of these types of blooms, as well as non-harmful blooms, can be viewed at dec.ny.gov/chemical/81962.html.

Avoid it