Cayuga County Health Department: How to keep your child's teeth healthy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When baby arrives, it is important to wipe baby’s gums after every meal and to avoid putting baby to bed with a bottle.

Your child’s diet is very important for developing and maintaining strong and healthy teeth. It is helpful to include good sources of calcium (yogurt, broccoli and milk) in your child’s diet to help build strong teeth. Here are some helpful tips: Eat fruits and vegetables for snacks rather than candies and cookies; brush your child’s teeth twice daily; and serve water at mealtime rather than juice or soda.

Remember to brush your child’s teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste. For children younger than 2, consult with your dentist or doctor about when to start using fluoride toothpaste. Cayuga County lacks a public water supply containing fluoridated water. Cayuga County also has many rural communities that do not have access to public water and rely on wells and well water, which do not have fluoride. It is important to get fluoride drops from your pediatrician, and also ask about fluoride varnish.