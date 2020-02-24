Cayuga County Health Department: How to keep your child's teeth healthy

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dental caries (cavities) are one of the most common chronic disease in children, a problem that has been referred to as “America’s silent epidemic." Yet cavities can be prevented. Children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t. It is estimated that children in the U.S. miss over 34 million hours of school due to dental-related illnesses.
Dental health is an unmet need in Cayuga County for both adults and children, but especially those with lower incomes and limited or no dental insurance. Children from low-income families are more than twice as likely to have untreated cavities, compared with children from higher-income households. More than one in five children ages 2 to 5 has at least one cavity in their baby teeth.
The fact is that dental caries can have a detrimental effect on the health and quality of life of a child. Untreated tooth decay can cause pain and infection that may lead to difficulty eating, speaking, socializing and sleeping, as well as poor overall health.
Caring for your child’s teeth starts when a woman is pregnant. Pregnancy may make women more prone to periodontal (gum) disease and cavities. Oral health may be considered an important part of prenatal care, given that poor oral health during pregnancy can lead to poor health outcomes for the mother and baby.
When baby arrives, it is important to wipe baby’s gums after every meal and to avoid putting baby to bed with a bottle.
Your child’s diet is very important for developing and maintaining strong and healthy teeth. It is helpful to include good sources of calcium (yogurt, broccoli and milk) in your child’s diet to help build strong teeth. Here are some helpful tips: Eat fruits and vegetables for snacks rather than candies and cookies; brush your child’s teeth twice daily; and serve water at mealtime rather than juice or soda.
Remember to brush your child’s teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste. For children younger than 2, consult with your dentist or doctor about when to start using fluoride toothpaste. Cayuga County lacks a public water supply containing fluoridated water. Cayuga County also has many rural communities that do not have access to public water and rely on wells and well water, which do not have fluoride. It is important to get fluoride drops from your pediatrician, and also ask about fluoride varnish.
Taking a child to the dentist before they have any problems with their teeth is one way to make the visit more enjoyable for both child and parent. It is helpful to get your child familiar with the dentist office, what it looks like, and who will be cleaning and checking their teeth so they have an understanding of what happens when they go to their appointment. Can you imagine the fear of a child when they are in pain and arriving to the dentist office for the first time? The anxiety and fear could almost be worse than the tooth pain itself in some cases.
If you do not have dental insurance or are unsure who accepts your insurance, there are two places in Cayuga County to start with: East Hill Family Medical at (315) 253-8477 and the Port Byron Community Health Center at (315) 776-9700.
Remember: Children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile is important to a child’s self-esteem. With proper care, a balanced diet and regular dental visits, their teeth can remain healthy and strong.
Deanna Ryan, M.S., is a senior public health educator with the Cayuga County Health Department.