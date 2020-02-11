Cayuga County Health Department: How to lower risk of heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. The main contributing risk factors to developing heart disease are age, smoking, lack of exercise, diet, obesity, high blood pressure, high LDL or low HDL cholesterol levels, and a family history of heart disease or other cardiovascular disease.
If we break this down locally by the statistics, Cayuga County has the third highest age-adjusted death rate due to coronary heart disease in central New York. Over 21% of adults smoke cigarettes, which is much higher than the New York state percentage of 14.2 and the third highest smoking percentage of CNY counties. Over 31% of Cayuga County adults are obese compared to the state rate of 25.5, and that is the fourth highest percentage in CNY.
The good news is that individuals can make healthy changes to lower their risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease. To lower your risk:
• Watch your weight.
• Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke.
• Control your cholesterol and blood pressure.
• If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation.
• Get active and eat healthy.
Why is it important to keep your heart healthy?
The heart is a muscle, located a little to the left of the middle of your chest, and it's about the size of your fist. The heart sends blood around your body. The blood provides your body with the oxygen and nutrients it needs. It also carries away waste.
The heart acts like a pump, or two pumps in one. The right side of your heart receives blood from the body and pumps it to the lungs. The left side of the heart does the exact opposite: It receives blood from the lungs and pumps it out to the body.
Move to keep your heart healthy and strong!
If you want your heart to be strong, you need to exercise it and keep it healthy. We all should be making healthy choices to keep our heart healthy year-round. Are you making healthy choices to keep your heart healthy?
One of the easiest things that we can do to make a healthy choice is to move more. Take the stairs, do an errand on foot, walk at lunch, park farther away from the door, make some extra trips up and down your home stairs or halls. Try to make one trip a week by foot or bicycle rather than by car. Statistics (U.S. Department of Transportation, 2009) report that 28% of trips made by car are less than 1 mile from home, and 40% are less than 2 miles. The more we move, the healthier our hearts will be, the better our weights, blood sugars and blood pressures will be, and the better we will feel.
Keeping our hearts strong is important, so when exercising, make sure you are active in a way that increases your heart rate for at least 30 minutes a day (an hour would be even better for your heart)! If you are huffing and puffing, this means you are increasing your heart rate.
Choose to keep your heart healthy and strong!
A diet that is high in fat, salt, sugar and cholesterol can contribute to the development of heart disease.
It is important to avoid foods high in unhealthy fats, such as saturated fats and trans fats. Reading the food labels will help you determine which fats are in certain foods.
Nearly nine out of 10 Americans aged 2 or older eat too much sodium. This increases a person’s risk for high blood pressure. High blood pressure often leads to heart disease, stroke and other vascular diseases. People should limit their sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams a day from the current average of 3,400 milligrams a day. Some people should limit this to 1,500 milligrams a day, including people who are 51 years or older, African Americans, people with high blood pressure, people with diabetes and people with chronic kidney disease.
Reducing sodium intake can be difficult, even for those who are motivated to do so. Salts are hidden in many common foods, including breads and rolls, cold cuts and cured meats such as deli or packaged ham or turkey, pizza, fresh and processed poultry, soups, sandwiches such as cheeseburgers, cheese, pasta dishes (not including macaroni and cheese), meat-mixed dishes such as meat loaf with tomato sauce, and snacks such as chips, pretzels, and popcorn.
Consumption of sugary soft drinks and fruit drinks have been shown to increase an individual’s risk for being overweight and obese and for developing Type 2 diabetes. Being overweight, obese or diabetic also increases your risk for heart disease.
You should eat a variety of healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables. New guidelines recommend that you should fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal.
Avoid smoking!
Choosing not to start smoking is a great choice. Another great choice would be to kick the habit and quit. Smoking harms nearly every organ in the body, including the heart, blood vessels, lungs, eyes, mouth, reproductive organs, bones, bladder and digestive organs. Quitting smoking will reduce your risk of developing and dying from heart disease.
Keep your heart healthy and strong by making these choices to reduce your risk of developing heart disease.
For more information, visit the American Heart Association at heart.org.
Deanna Ryan, M.S., is a senior public health educator with the Cayuga County Health Department.