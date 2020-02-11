Cayuga County Health Department: How to lower risk of heart disease

The heart is a muscle, located a little to the left of the middle of your chest, and it's about the size of your fist. The heart sends blood around your body. The blood provides your body with the oxygen and nutrients it needs. It also carries away waste.

The heart acts like a pump, or two pumps in one. The right side of your heart receives blood from the body and pumps it to the lungs. The left side of the heart does the exact opposite: It receives blood from the lungs and pumps it out to the body.

Move to keep your heart healthy and strong!

If you want your heart to be strong, you need to exercise it and keep it healthy. We all should be making healthy choices to keep our heart healthy year-round. Are you making healthy choices to keep your heart healthy?