Cayuga County Health Department: Introducing food to infants

March is National Nutrition Month, and this year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is promoting a healthy lifestyle with the theme “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” reminding us that even small changes in food choices and physical activity can have profound impacts on overall health. What better place to start the discussion about nutritious food choices than with baby’s first foods? To get a better idea of how nutritious food choices can start early in life, we tapped into some of our local knowledge and asked the qualified nutrition staff at the Cayuga County Health Department’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to share answers to some of the most asked questions about introducing foods to infants:
“When should I start to introduce solids foods to my infant?”
“I get this question a lot,” said supervising WIC nutritionist Stacy Carter. “The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends human breast milk and/or infant formula for about the first six months of life but before I start to even discuss the types of foods to introduce, I first like to review developmental milestones," Stacy said. The right time to introduce foods can vary depending on each individual infant. Stacy suggests reviewing these individual milestones with a health care provider before starting solid, complementary foods. Research shows that introducing foods too early may increase risk of choking, malnutrition and even obesity late in life.
“How should I introduce solids to my infant?”
Stacy emphasizes the importance of spoon-feeding rather than putting foods in the bottle. “I think it’s important for families to know that putting foods, even cereal, in the bottle can increase choking risk and lead to over feeding. Spoon feeding helps develop the muscles needed for chewing and swallowing," Stacy said.
“What foods should I introduce to my infant first?”
Patty Granato, internationally board-certified lactation consultant and WIC nutritionist, suggests starting out with spoon-feeding zinc- and iron-rich foods. “Try one to two tablespoons of infant cereal mixed with breast milk, water or infant formula.” Once the infant does well with spoon-feeding cereal, Patty then suggests introducing iron and zinc rich foods such as strained or pureed meats or fish without bones, beans, eggs and tofu. “Then you can try different nutrient rich vegetables such as pureed spinach, broccoli, squash and kale and move onto fruits," Patty said. It’s important to introduce new foods one at a time, looking for any intolerance or reaction to the food and contacting a health care provider immediately if there is a reaction. Once an eating pattern is established with single foods, the family can start including a variety of grains, vegetables, fruits and protein-rich foods. Patty also recommends leaving the food plain and avoid adding sugars, butter, salt or spices. Patty continued, “It’s normal for the infant to not necessarily enjoy the food on the first try. It may take up to 10 times or more for an infant to recognize the flavor as something enjoyable — don’t give up!”
A healthy lifestyle starts before conception and spans a lifetime. Introducing your children to nutritious foods from the start can have a profound impact on their current and future health. During National Nutrition Month, our local WIC nutritionists remind us that parents and caregivers are role models to children, and making small changes toward a healthy lifestyle yourself can help lead your little one down a nutritious path to optimal health as well! If you would like to learn more about how the Cayuga County WIC Program promotes and supports a healthy lifestyle in children and families, visit wicstrong.com or call us at (315) 253-1406.
Tania Young is the Cayuga County Women, Infants and Children Program coordinator. For more information, visit wicstrong.com/agency/cayuga.