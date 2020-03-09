Cayuga County Health Department: Introducing food to infants

Patty Granato, internationally board-certified lactation consultant and WIC nutritionist, suggests starting out with spoon-feeding zinc- and iron-rich foods. “Try one to two tablespoons of infant cereal mixed with breast milk, water or infant formula.” Once the infant does well with spoon-feeding cereal, Patty then suggests introducing iron and zinc rich foods such as strained or pureed meats or fish without bones, beans, eggs and tofu. “Then you can try different nutrient rich vegetables such as pureed spinach, broccoli, squash and kale and move onto fruits," Patty said. It’s important to introduce new foods one at a time, looking for any intolerance or reaction to the food and contacting a health care provider immediately if there is a reaction. Once an eating pattern is established with single foods, the family can start including a variety of grains, vegetables, fruits and protein-rich foods. Patty also recommends leaving the food plain and avoid adding sugars, butter, salt or spices. Patty continued, “It’s normal for the infant to not necessarily enjoy the food on the first try. It may take up to 10 times or more for an infant to recognize the flavor as something enjoyable — don’t give up!”