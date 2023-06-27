Summer is officially here, and the Cayuga County Health Department would like to remind the public that we can all take steps to prepare ourselves for the presence of harmful algal blooms on local water bodies and the potential health effects for humans and pets. Last summer, Skaneateles, Owasco and Cayuga lakes all experienced HABs.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before and during recreation on local lakes:

Weather influences where harmful algae blooms will occur. During extended periods of calm and sunny days, blooms can accumulate on the surface in any location. Wind and waves may cause them to form along shorelines or in protected areas. Shifts in wind direction can move a bloom from one location to another. Periods of cool, rainy weather can often lead to the disappearance of a bloom.

Know it: Bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like filmy appearance or floating scum should always be avoided, as they are potentially harmful. Images of these types of blooms as well as non-harmful blooms can be viewed at dec.ny.gov/chemical/81962.html.

Avoid it: Stay away from blooms in lakes or streams. Never swim, fish, boat, wade, or eat fish caught in areas with blooms. Bloom or not, never drink, prepare food, cook, or make ice with a private water supply drawn directly from a lake that is untreated or improperly treated. During a bloom, private water supplies drawn directly from the lake should not be used for showering, bathing or washing dishes, even if treatment is provided. Public water supplies that draw water from surface water are treated, disinfected and monitored regularly. The Cayuga County Health Department will notify the public if water supplies are impacted by HABs.

Report it: If you think that a bloom may be harmful, report it to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html by clicking "Report HABs." A live HABs tracking map of New York state can be found at NYHABS (arcgis.com) or on the DEC website by clicking "HABs Locations Map."

If you think you have been exposed to HABs and you or your pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or irritation of the skin, eyes or respiratory system, please contact your health care provider or veterinarian.

More information regarding harmful algae blooms can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.