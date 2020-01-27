Cayuga County Health Department: Make radon your resolution

January: A time we look ahead with optimism and intent to better ourselves and how we live. Our resolutions for a new year are often health-oriented, with a vow to improve our well-being and safety. We may pledge to lose weight, exercise regularly or eat less fast food. Some resolutions require little sacrifice, while others require firm commitment and effort. One effort that can be made to help protect our health that requires very little effort or sacrifice is to test our homes for radon.
January has been designated as National Radon Action Month by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in order to increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant new construction practices.
Radon is a carcinogen, which means that it causes cancer and because we can’t see, smell or taste it, it is easy to forget that radon may be a problem in any home. It is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is found in almost all soils in every part of the United States. It enters the air after seeping into homes through the ground from cracks and other holes in a home’s foundation. Without proper ventilation, it becomes confined inside and consequently is included in the air we breathe.
Alarmingly, exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. The EPA estimates that radon kills 21,000 people each year, and about 2,900 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked. The EPA and the state Department of Health have designated Cayuga County as a high-risk radon county due to the fact that many residences have already been shown to have high levels of radon.
The only way to know if you are at risk for radon exposure is to test your home. Conducting a radon test is as easy as opening a package, placing the detector in a designated area and, after a set number of days, sending the detector back to the lab for analysis. If your home does have an elevated level of radon, a qualified radon mitigation contractor can make repairs to solve the problem and protect your family.
The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging all residents to test their homes for radon. These kits are available for all residents of Cayuga County at no charge and can be picked up at the department at 8 Dill St., Auburn.
Make the small effort to ensure that your home is safe and that your health is not at risk because of radon. Testing your home, and making repairs if necessary, is a small price to pay for the health of you and your loved ones — and is one resolution that's easy to keep!
Deanna Ryan, M.S., is a senior public health educator with the Cayuga County Health Department.