Cayuga County Health Department: March is National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month, and the Cayuga County Health Department is celebrating by promoting one of the county’s key services related to nutrition: the Cayuga County WIC program (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children).

The Cayuga County WIC program is the premier nutrition programs in the county. It is a federally funded program that provides healthy food, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals to other services to improve health outcomes of women, infants and children. As a program of the Cayuga County Health Department, WIC benefits and services are available to all eligible families in and around Cayuga County.

To qualify for this program, individuals must meet certain residential, categorical, and financial requirements:

• Residential: Applicants must be New York state residents

• Categorical: Applicants must fall into one of the following categories:

A breastfeeding mother of an infant up to 12 months of age

An infant or child up to the age of 5 years old

A mother of an infant up to 6 months of age

A pregnant woman

Guardians of foster children

Children participating in Head Start

• Financial: Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements, including:

Eligibility for Medicaid

Eligibility for SNAP or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

If you meet the above criteria, the Cayuga County WIC program may be able to help you stretch your monthly grocery budget. The WIC nutritionists can share other helpful tips to assist in eating healthy and getting your family to willingly adopt a healthier lifestyle. The Cayuga County WIC program has been meeting needs of pregnant, post-partum and breastfeeding women, infants and children during the critical growth years of fetal development and early childhood for over 40 years. And as a bonus, Cayuga County WIC families receive a free membership to Play Space! Apply online at wicstrong.com or call the Cayuga County WIC office at (315) 253-1406 for more details.

According to "The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025," more than 50% of adults have one or more chronic health issues related to poor nutrition. This includes but is not limited to cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancers. Our dietary habits and patterns that we develop as children stick with us into adulthood. That is why implementing healthy eating habits for our children at a young age is so important. The basic foods that make up a healthy dietary pattern are all included in the WIC food package. These include:

• Vegetables of all types (the brighter the color, the better!)

• Fruits (especially whole fruits like apples, oranges and berries)

• Grains (at least half of which are whole grains)

• Dairy (fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt, cheese)

• Protein (lean meats, eggs, poultry, seafood, beans, nuts, soy products)

• Oils (the good oils found in nuts and seafood)

Being successful at helping your child embrace these healthy dietary patterns requires lifestyle and attitude shifts. Be the role model for your family and lead by example — make healthy eating and lifestyle choices for yourself, and your children will follow. Another way to shift your children’s attitudes toward healthy dietary patterns is to engage them in the cooking and meal-prepping process. Allow them to help you prepare a healthy salad for dinner rather than telling them that eating vegetables is good for them.

Your home is the place to set the stage for how your family eats and behaves. If you stock your kitchen with healthy food options, serve healthy meals and snacks regularly, and have reasonable limits around unhealthy items, your children will be used to these norms, and continue these healthy habits throughout their lives.

Here are some tips to healthy eating from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

• Eat breakfast

• Make half your plate fruits and vegetables

• Watch your portion sizes

• Engage in regular physical activity

• Get to know food labels

• Fix healthy snacks

• Drink more water

• Prepare meals at home

• Enact family meal time

• Bring your lunch from home

• Reduce added sugars and alcohol consumption

• Eat seafood twice a week

• Explore new foods and flavors

• Experiment with plant-based meals

• Make an effort to reduce food waste

• Slow down at meal time

For more tips and tricks to eating right during National Nutrition Month and throughout the rest of the year, visit eatright.org.

Molly Burke, MPH, is a public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department. For more information, contact the department at (315) 253-1560, visit cayugacounty.us/153/health-department or like and follow the department on Facebook and Instagram at @CayugaCountyHealthDept.