The Cayuga County Health Department recognizes May as National Bike Month. Our injury prevention coordinator, retired physical education teacher Joe Mushock, is promoting various bike events to highlight bicycle, pedestrian and wheel sport safety. Bike and wheel sport safety is crucial to avoiding injuries when riding or rolling. Here are some key tips to remember before and during your ride:

• Always wear a helmet

• See and be seen

• Obey the rules of the road

• Ride on the right side of the road

• Be aware of obstacles and traffic

• Remember your ABC’s (air, brakes and chain)

The Cayuga County Health Department and the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee kicked off National Bike and Roll to School Week on May 1 at Seward Elementary School. This event will continue throughout the week at all remaining Auburn elementary schools: Casey Park, Owasco, Genesee and Herman Avenue. Weedsport Elementary School will be partaking in the fun on May 9 and Millard Fillmore Elementary School in Moravia will be joining in on May 10. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate with their students to help learn the rules of the road, find the safest routes to school and properly fit their child’s bicycle helmet. Cayuga County Health Department staff will be welcoming students to school under our health department tent outside of the school and passing out goodies for students who participate.

Next will be the Sports 4 All Instant Replay event, which is a chance for everyone to donate bicycles and sports equipment from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Casey Park arena. Bikes and sports equipment will be reconditioned and priced to sell from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. In addition, on Saturday, a Bike Safety Rodeo will be set up and bike helmets will be distributed accordingly. There will be clinics and contests scheduled in tennis, pickleball, softball, baseball and basketball. Sports 4 All's Instant Replay event will be an excellent opportunity to do some spring cleaning and put your bikes and sports equipment back into the game!

Another event happening in the month of May is the Kids on Wheels Safety Rodeo taking place at the Auburn Fire Department on Seminary Street at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Children will have the opportunity to ride through the safety course, learn the necessary safety techniques, and run through a bike and helmet safety check. Cayuga County Health Department staff will be conducting fit testing for helmets to ensure each helmet is the appropriate size for each child.

For more information on these events and donations, call Joe Mushock at (315) 744-2334 or visit walkbiketoschool.org or sports-for-all.org.