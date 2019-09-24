The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding the public to continue to “Fight the Bite” this summer and fall. As summer winds down, mosquitoes don’t. While you may be planning to pack away bathing suits, beach balls, flip-flops and other summer-related items for the season, be sure to leave the bug repellent handy. Because mosquitoes can still transmit a variety of diseases into the fall, including West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis virus, the Cayuga County Health Department would like remind the community of steps that can be taken to fight the bite and prevent infection.
To best protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites, be consistent and vigilant in your personal protection efforts, especially if you live in or visit wooded areas, work outside or are involved in outdoor activities.
If you are spending time outdoors, you should take the following precautions:
• Personal protection measures are recommended during outdoor activities, and include wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.
• Consider using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or picardin. Follow the label directions. Wash your treated skin with soap and water after returning indoors.
Many types of mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water around the home. Weeds, tall grass and shrubbery provide an outdoor home for adult mosquitoes, which also may enter houses through unscreened windows or doors, or broken screens. Many mosquitoes will breed in containers that hold water, such as flower pots or discarded tires. Take these steps now to reduce your risk:
• Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors.
• Make sure they are free of rips, tears and holes.
• Reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water on your property:
- Clean clogged rain gutters
- Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers
- Dispose of old tires that may be around your home
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
- Change water in bird baths every four days
- Properly maintain swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain water from pool covers
- Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates
Although many mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn, there are some mosquitoes that are aggressive biters during the daytime. If you are spending time outdoors at any time of day or night, you should take the following precautions:
• Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.
• Consider using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or picardin.
• Follow the label directions.
• Do not spray repellent in enclosed areas.
• Put a small amount of repellent on your hands and apply it to your child. Do not let children touch repellents. Repellents containing DEET should not be used on children younger than 2 months old.
• Use just enough repellent to cover exposed skin.
• Do not use repellents containing permethrin directly on your skin.
• Do not spray repellent directly on your face, especially near the eyes or mouth.
• Apply a small amount of repellent near the ears.
• Do not use repellent on cuts, wounds or irritated skin.
• Wash your treated skin with soap and water after returning indoors.
If you have a reaction to a repellent, wash the treated skin with soap and water right away and call your doctor.
For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/health.