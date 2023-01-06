Cayuga County Health Department offering free lead tests

The Cayuga County Health Department is offering no-cost home lead risk assessments to county residents, and entering households that schedule them this month into a drawing for a HEPA vacuum and other household cleaning products.

To be eligible for an assessment, residents must rent or own a home (house, apartment or mobile home) built before 1978 and be pregnant or have children younger than 7 residing or frequently visiting there.

Homes built before 1978 may contain lead-based paint, exposure to which can cause harmful effects, particularly in children. During assessments, staff will test peeling or chipping paint for lead and teach residents how to protect themselves and children from exposure.

For more information, or to schedule an assessment, call (315) 253-1560.