The winter months are upon us, and the temperatures have been falling. It is likely that your windows in your home are shut and any drafts have been sealed off. Unfortunately, a “silent killer” may be lurking. That silent killer is known as carbon monoxide. It is produced by common household appliances and when not properly ventilated, this gas can accumulate within your home or garage and can potentially be deadly.
Carbon monoxide (CO) is known as the silent killer because it is an odorless, tasteless and colorless gas. It is important that individuals are aware of this gas, as it can be a huge threat to one’s health and safety. The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
AUBURN — Armed with bright blue buckets and green fabric bags, a small group of college stud…
One of the best ways to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning is to install a battery-operated or backup CO detector in your home. Be sure to replace the batteries each spring or fall. Some of the CO detectors come with a sealed battery that can last 10 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the following to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:
• Maintain all fuel-burning appliances, like furnaces and generators, according to the manufacturer’s operation instructions, and have them serviced annually by a qualified technician.
You have free articles remaining.
• Ensure all fuel-burning appliances are properly vented so that CO will not build up in your home, cabin or camper.
• Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris. This can cause CO to build up inside your home or cabin.
For more information on carbon monoxide, be sure to visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/co/faqs.htm.
If you do not have carbon monoxide detectors in your home, contact the Cayuga County Healthy Neighborhoods Program at (315) 252-4212 for a home visit. This program provides free carbon monoxide and smoke detectors among other health and safety items to all residents in the city of Auburn and those residing in Locke and Moravia. The Healthy Neighborhoods Program is grant-funded by the New York State Department of Health and administered by Cayuga County Health Department in collaboration with the Cayuga Community Health Network.