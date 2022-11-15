Cayuga County Health Department: Protect yourself from radon, carbon monoxide

The temperatures are beginning to drop, which means winter will be here soon. It is likely that the windows in your home are now closed, air conditioners are put away and any drafts have been sealed off. Unfortunately, some “silent killers” may still be lurking in the air in your home — carbon monoxide and radon.

CO is known as a silent killer because it is an odorless, tasteless and colorless gas. Individuals should be aware of this gas and sources of CO within their home, as it can be a huge threat to one’s health and safety. It is produced by common household appliances, such as fireplaces, water heaters, furnaces and other large appliances. When these appliances are not properly ventilated, CO can accumulate within your home or garage and can potentially cause CO poisoning when you breathe in this silent killer. The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach/vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you experience these symptoms, it is recommended that you go outside to breathe in fresh air and contact your medical provider.

One of the best ways to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning is to install a battery-operated CO detector in your home. Some of the CO detectors come with a sealed battery that can last 10 years. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention also recommends the following to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

• Ensure all fuel-burning appliances are properly ventilated so that CO will not build up in your home.

• Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris, which can cause CO to build up inside your home.

• Never run your car or truck inside a garage that is attached to a house, even with the garage door open.

Radon is similar to CO as it is also an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is found in almost all soils in every part of the United States. It can enter your home through cracks and other holes in a home’s foundation or pipes. Without proper ventilation, it becomes confined inside and consequently is included in the air we breathe.

Radon is of great concern during colder months, when windows are closed and our homes get little to no fresh air. This also makes late fall and winter the best time of year to test for radon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have designated Cayuga County as a high-risk radon county. Therefore, the Cayuga County Health Department is strongly recommending all Cayuga County residents test their homes for radon this winter. If your home has a high level of radon (4pCi/L or higher), the EPA recommends radon remediation of your home, which should be performed by a certified professional.

For more information on carbon monoxide or radon, be sure to visit the CDC’s websites:

If you do not have carbon monoxide detectors in your home or would like to test your home for radon, contact the Cayuga County Healthy Neighborhoods Program. This program provides no-cost home assessments to ensure individuals are living in a healthy environment. Upon evaluation of the living environment, residents may be provided with information, educational materials and supplies to help create a healthier and safer living environment. This program can also offer referrals to partnering agencies to ensure a healthy home. The program is available at no cost to all residents in the city of Auburn, the town of Mentz and the town of Montezuma. Call (315) 253-1560, visit cayugacounty.us/health or scan the QR code to schedule your no-cost Healthy Neighborhoods visit today!

