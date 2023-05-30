Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Keeping our community informed is a top priority for us at the Cayuga County Health Department. Our staff works hard to make sure that the community has accurate and up-to-date information in a variety of different places to reach as many people as possible. We utilize many forms of media (newspaper, radio, TV, social media) to get the word out about local news, events, emergency notifications, ongoing programs and services we offer.

If you have limited access to the internet, TV, newspaper or radio, the easiest way to get health-related information is to call our main number at (315) 253-1560. This number is answered by Health Department staff during normal business hours, Mondays through Fridays. Any calls or inquiries to our office not during business hours are recorded by our answering service, including weekends and holidays. We are just a phone call away and are happy to assist you.

For those who have access to the internet, you can reach us and learn more about our programs in several ways. The simplest way is to email your question or concern to cchealth@cayugacounty.us. Once your email is received, you should receive a response within one to three business days.

The Health Department website can be found at cayugacounty.us/health. The purpose of our website is to make information about programs and services more easily accessible. The website is updated on a regular basis and should serve as a great resource for the community. Local news is available in our "News Flash" section located in the middle of the page, by clicking the "NEWS" tab. All of our press releases are also posted there.

In addition to the Health Department website being a resource, "Notify Me" is a service through the site where residents can sign up to receive text messages or emails regarding a variety of topics, including our press releases. This is one way to ensure you do not miss out on any upcoming events, clinics or urgent news.

During some situations we may need to communicate with a specific group of individuals or with a large group quickly. In those situations, we use Hyper-Reach, which is a service through the Cayuga County 911 department. Landlines are part of the service, but cellphone numbers can be registered. Recently, we used Hyper-Reach to notify residents who were impacted by boil water orders. The system can narrow down the notification down to street level or send a notification out to everyone in the county. To sign up, visit signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=12642.

The Cayuga County Health Department’s presence on social media includes our Facebook page and a newly created Instagram page. These allow us to communicate daily and quickly with the community. By “liking” our Facebook page or “following” our Instagram, you can see our posts in your feed. We encourage you to share and comment on our posts. Utilizing this free social media resource has been beneficial in getting news out to residents.

In addition to Facebook and Instagram, we also have a YouTube channel titled, "Cayuga County Health Department." Providing information in different ways is important to us. We understand that people learn differently and want to make sure our information is available in different ways. Most recently, we have been filming our own informational and testimonial videos to share news about our programs. You do not need to have a YouTube account to view our channel or videos. Search for "Cayuga County Health Department" and you will find us.

Our education and outreach efforts involve a variety of different methods for us to reach as many people as possible. We table at community events, attend health fairs, write articles for the local newspaper, send press releases to different media outlets (print, radio and TV) and make information available online. We are working hard to keep the community informed.