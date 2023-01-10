Cayuga County Health Department: Resolve to test your home for radon

January — a time we look ahead with optimism and intent to better ourselves and how we live. Our resolutions for a new year are often health-oriented, with a vow to improve our well-being and safety. We may pledge to lose weight, exercise regularly or eat less fast food. Some resolutions require little sacrifice, while others require firm commitment and effort. One effort that can be made to help protect our health that requires very little effort or sacrifice is to test our homes for radon.

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of new radon-resistant construction practices. Even more important is that the EPA and the New York State Department of Health have designated Cayuga County as a high-risk radon county since many homes have already been shown to have high levels of radon.

Radon is a carcinogen, which means that it causes cancer. Radon is a gas that we can’t see, smell or taste. This makes it easy to forget that radon can be a problem in any home. It is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is found in almost all soils in every part of the United States. It enters the air after seeping into homes through the ground from cracks and other holes in your foundation. Without proper ventilation, the radon gas becomes confined inside our homes and becomes part of the air we breathe.

Alarmingly, radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. The EPA estimates that radon kills 21,000 people each year, and about 2,900 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked.

The only way to know if you are at risk for radon exposure is to test your home. Conducting a radon test is as easy as opening a package, placing the detector in a designated area and, after a set number of days, sending the detector back to the lab for analysis. If your home does have an elevated level of radon, a qualified radon mitigation contractor can make repairs to solve the problem and protect your family.

For families who live in the city of Auburn or the towns of Mentz and Montezuma, the Cayuga County Health Department’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program offers no-cost home assessments! If you schedule an assessment, you are eligible for a no-cost radon test!

The Healthy Neighborhoods Program partners with the Auburn Fire Department and Cayuga Community Health Network to provide education and supplies, as well as assess your home for indoor air quality, lead hazards, fire and carbon monoxide safety, pest control, asthma and allergy triggers, and residential injuries. Call us today to schedule your no-cost home assessment at (315) 253-1560.

Make the small effort to ensure that your home is safe and that your health is not at risk because of radon. Testing your home, and making repairs if necessary, is a small price to pay for the health of you and your loved ones — and is one resolution easy to keep!