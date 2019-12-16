Many children get toys and toy jewelry as gifts during the holiday season. If you are planning on buying toys or jewelry as presents for a child this holiday season, it is important to make sure they are safe. Buy age-appropriate gifts; you can verify the ages by checking the packaging. Make sure to check for any small parts that could become a choking hazard. A simple way to know if a gift or part of a gift is a choking hazard is to see if it fits in a toilet paper tube. If it fits, then it is too small for children younger than 3! Toys with sharp edges should be kept away from young children.
Although lead paint was banned in the United States in 1978, most of our children’s toys and jewelry are not made here in the states. Some toys, especially imported toys and toy jewelry, may contain lead. Be mindful of toys that are at dollar stores; those toys typically are made in China and might contain lead.
Another concern is antique toys that have been passed down through generations in your family, or toys you may have purchased at a consignment store or garage sale. Be sure to check with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for a listing of recalled toys at cpsc.gov, or call 1-800-638-2772. These toys may contain lead-based paint because they were made before 1978 and could put children at risk for lead exposure.
Lead can also be found in toys that are made of plastic. The use of lead in plastics has not yet been banned in the United States. Lead softens plastic, making a toy more flexible to return to its original shape.
You have free articles remaining.
Young children tend to put their hands, toys or other objects ― which may be made of lead or contaminated with lead or lead dust ― into their mouths. If you have a small child in your household, make sure the child does not have access to toys, jewelry or other items that might contain lead.
Children who are exposed to lead and have not been tested are put at a greater risk. Lead poisoning can have serious health consequences. If you are worried that your child has been exposed to lead, you can ask your doctor or call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560 to get your child tested. A lead test is the only way to assess lead levels in your child. In New York state, lead tests are required for children ages 1 and 2, but many children do not get these tests.
To view a listing of toys that were tested and approved by kids, visit: childrensmuseum.org/visit/store/category/kid-tested-kid-approved.
The 2019 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees were announced and include Matchbox cars, the coloring book and Magic cards. To see what other toys made the list, visit museumofplay.org.