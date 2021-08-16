 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Health Department starts school immunization clinics
HEALTH

Cayuga County Health Department starts school immunization clinics

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Medicine vials and syringe
Deposit Photos

As the school year approaches, the Cayuga County Health Department is reminding parents and guardians about required and recommended immunizations for children.

New York State Public Health Law requires children attending prekindergarten (day care, Head Start and nursery school programs) through 12th grade in public, private or parochial schools to be vaccinated against:

  • Diphtheria
  • Tetanus
  • Pertussis
  • Poliomyelitis
  • Measles
  • Mumps
  • Rubella
  • Hepatitis B
  • Varicella (chicken pox)
  • Haemophilus influenza B (Hib)
  • Meningococcal
  • Streptococcus pneumonia

The department will host immunization clinics the week of Aug. 16. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (315) 253-1560.

For more information, visit the state Department of Health website at health.ny.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to consider when choosing a therapist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News