Cayuga County Health Department starts school immunization clinics

As the school year approaches, the Cayuga County Health Department is reminding parents and guardians about required and recommended immunizations for children.

New York State Public Health Law requires children attending prekindergarten (day care, Head Start and nursery school programs) through 12th grade in public, private or parochial schools to be vaccinated against:

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Poliomyelitis

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Hepatitis B

Varicella (chicken pox)

Haemophilus influenza B (Hib)

Meningococcal

Streptococcus pneumonia

The department will host immunization clinics the week of Aug. 16. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (315) 253-1560.

For more information, visit the state Department of Health website at health.ny.gov.

