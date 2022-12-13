Cayuga County Health Department: Staying healthy this winter

Although the weather outside can be frightful, spending more of our time indoors this winter does not have to be. Here are some tips from the Cayuga County Health Department about staying healthy this winter:

Heating your home during the cold winter months

Whether you have a woodstove or furnace, now is a good time to make sure your heating source is clean and ready for the season:

• If you have a woodstove or a fireplace, be sure to keep them clean. Remove ashes so they do not clog vents or cause issues. A chimney free of ashes and soot can reduce the risk of fire. Functioning, properly placed smoke detectors can also help reduce fire injuries.

• If you have a furnace, make sure the filter is clean. It is recommended to check the furnace filter at least once a month. A clean filter can help reduce asthma and allergy triggers and improve the air quality in your home.

• All heat-producing appliances (furnaces, woodstoves, fireplaces, water heaters) produce carbon monoxide (CO), an invisible, poisonous gas. A CO detector is the only way to protect you and your family from CO poisoning.

• Do you have smoke and CO detectors in your home? Concerned about the indoor air quality in your home? The Cayuga County Healthy Neighborhoods Program can help you address these issues in your home at no cost! Call (315) 253-1560 or scan the QR code with this column to schedule an appointment.

Preventing the spread of germs

Wash your hands: Dec. 5-11 was National Handwashing Awareness Week! Proper handwashing is the easiest and most effective way to reduce the spread of germs to keep you and your family healthy this winter. Germs (aka bacteria and viruses) spread from person to person or from surfaces/objects to person. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water is the best way to avoid germs. If you cannot wash your hands, using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is recommended.

The flu vaccine: Dec. 5-11 was also National Influenza Vaccination Week! Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to receive an annual flu vaccine because the virus that causes the flu changes every year. The flu vaccine is proven to reduce the risk of getting sick, hospitalization and death caused by the flu.

You can get your seasonal flu shot at a local pharmacy or your health care provider. Be sure to call first to see if they provide the vaccine.

COVID vaccine: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine and stay up-to-date with booster doses. (Booster doses are recommended for everyone 5 and older.) Staying up-to-date with the CDC recommendations can help reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department has regular COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Fingerlakes Mall. Visit cayugacounty.us/health to make an appointment for our upcoming clinics.

You can get your COVID-19 vaccine at a local pharmacy or your health care provider. Be sure to call first to see if they provide the vaccine.

Staying active during the winter

Just because we are stuck inside does not mean you have to stop being active. Just 30 minutes a day of physical activity can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes. Physical activity is also extremely beneficial for your mental health — especially during the cold winter months when we see little to no sunlight. Exercising indoors does not have to include a costly gym membership. Here are some simple ways to stay active indoors:

• Go bowling or play laser tag with the family

• Ice skating or sledding

• Skiing or snowshoeing

• Mall walking

• Home exercise with little to no equipment like yoga, high intensity interval training (HIIT) or Tabata (find free videos on YouTube to follow these workouts at home!)

• Do jumping jacks, sit-ups, push-ups, planks, toe touches or march in place during commercial breaks while you are watching TV

• Download free workout apps like FitOn, 7 Minute Workout, Freeletics or ClassPass

Do you have questions, comments, or concerns? Call the Cayuga County Health Department any time at (315) 253-1560.