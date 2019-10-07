October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins Counties Cancer Services Program is taking the opportunity to educate the community about the importance of breast cancer screening.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, making breast cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. Yet breast cancer also has one of the highest survival rates, largely due to early detection through screening mammograms.
A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray procedure used to detect the early stages of breast cancer long before it can be felt and usually years before physical symptoms can manifest. Think of a mammogram as a photograph, and each year a picture is taken that builds your breast health story and can be used to compare previous images to the most recent. This allows changes in tissue to be detected over time. If detected early, breast cancer treatment can be less invasive and more successful.
For women who are at average risk for breast cancer, most of the benefit of mammography results from biennial screening for women ages 50 to 74. Some women younger than age 50 should be screened for breast cancer. A woman should talk to her provider about a mammogram if she is 40 to 49 years old, has a family history of breast cancer or has any changes in her breast or nipples, such as swelling, irritation, pain or discharge, or any of the other symptoms we talked about before. It’s important to remember that these symptoms can also be caused by conditions other than cancer, and some people diagnosed with breast cancer have no symptoms at all. That’s why early detection is so essential to fighting the disease as successfully as possible.
In addition to mammograms, there are other proactive things you can do to help lower your risk of breast cancer, including regular exercise, adequate sleep, healthy eating, limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding tobacco use.
Regular mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. If you or someone you know is uninsured, our program offers free screenings and diagnostics if they are needed. Please call us today at (833) 837-4931 and we can get you connected to the right care.