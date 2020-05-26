Cayuga County Health Department: The two kinds of COVID-19 tests

As we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic and cases continue to be identified within our community, the Cayuga County Health Department would like to take the opportunity to educate residents on the two kinds of tests that are available to identify a current or past infection of COVID-19.
One test is the viral test, which checks samples from your respiratory system (such as swabs of the inside of the nose) to tell you if you currently have an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Some tests are point-of-care tests, meaning results may be available at the testing site in less than an hour. Other tests must be sent to a laboratory to analyze, a process that can take up to seven days to receive the results. If you test negative on a COVID-19 viral test, it is likely that you were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick from the virus in the future. The result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing. If your results come back positive, this means you currently are infected with SARS-CoV-2 and will have to be placed in mandatory isolation to protect others from getting sick. The health department would then conduct contact tracing to identify any individuals that you have had contact with, in order to mitigate the spread of illness.
The other test is an antibody blood test. Antibodies develop in the body when a person becomes sick with a virus or bacteria, and it usually takes one to three weeks after someone becomes infected for them to develop. For some people, they can take a little longer to develop. This type of test will tell you whether you had a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. It does not tell you if you are currently infected. It is unknown if the antibodies that result from a SARS-CoV-2 infection will protect a person from being infected again. There are antibody tests IgG and IgM, and your health care provider can explain the difference. The health department cannot make a recommendation as to which antibody test to have.
Kimberly Abate, M.S.Ed., is a senior public health educator for the Cayuga County Health Department. For more information, call (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/153/health-department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.