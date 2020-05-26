Cayuga County Health Department: The two kinds of COVID-19 tests

One test is the viral test, which checks samples from your respiratory system (such as swabs of the inside of the nose) to tell you if you currently have an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Some tests are point-of-care tests, meaning results may be available at the testing site in less than an hour. Other tests must be sent to a laboratory to analyze, a process that can take up to seven days to receive the results. If you test negative on a COVID-19 viral test, it is likely that you were not infected at the time your sample was collected. However, that does not mean you will not get sick from the virus in the future. The result only means that you did not have COVID-19 at the time of testing. If your results come back positive, this means you currently are infected with SARS-CoV-2 and will have to be placed in mandatory isolation to protect others from getting sick. The health department would then conduct contact tracing to identify any individuals that you have had contact with, in order to mitigate the spread of illness.