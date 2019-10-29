The spookiest day of the year has arrived, and you are likely preparing for a night of fun and festivities. Maybe you are putting the last-minute touches on your child’s costume (or your own), or picking up treats for the trick-or-treaters. In any case, the Cayuga County Health Department wants you to have a safe and healthy Halloween. Luckily enough, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come up with some great tips to ensure a "SAFE HALLOWEEN":
S: Swords, knives and other costume accessories should be imitation, not real, nor look too much like a real weapon. They should also be soft, short and flexible for everyone’s safety.
A: Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult. Always be aware of surroundings. Always make a plan as to what neighborhoods you and your family plan to trick-or-treat in. It is important you are familiar with the area to ensure the safety of your family.
F: Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you. This can be purchased at your local hardware store.
E: Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before you or your children eat them. Limit the amount of treats you eat — no one wants a tummy ache or cavities!
H: Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see. Walk, do not run, from house to house.
A: Always test makeup on a small area of skin first. Be sure to remove any makeup before bed to avoid possible skin and eye irritation.
L: Look both ways before crossing the street. Look left, look right and look left again. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
L: Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses. Be cautious of buying masks with low visibility.
O: Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, and if not, walk on the far edge of the road facing traffic.
W: Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls. Make sure your costumes are weather-appropriate; dress in layers if it is going to be cold out. Wear light, bright-colored clothes so that drivers can see you.
E: Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
E: Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses, and never accept rides from strangers.
N: Never walk near lit candles, and try to wear flame-resistant costumes. Never run between parked cars.
If you or your children are consuming yummy Halloween treats, make sure that you brush to crush cavities. This is a great time to reinforce the importance of taking proper care of your teeth. With all of the extra sugar that you and your kids may be eating, it is extremely important to brush and floss at least two times a day. Having proper hygiene is important for your health.
If you are planning a party or welcoming trick-or-treaters, consider providing healthier options to your visitors or guests. Swap out the traditional Halloween treats for something different this year! Try individual bags of pretzels, popcorn or Chex Mix. Packs of sugar-free gum, dried fruits or even juice boxes or small bottles of water are also great ideas. If you want to remove snacks or candy completely, try temporary tattoos, Halloween-themed pencils and erasers, bookmarks, glow-in-the-dark necklaces or bracelets. There is never a shortage of sweet treats on Halloween, so there is no harm in switching it up a bit.
The Cayuga County Health Department wishes you a happy, healthy Halloween!