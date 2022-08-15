Cayuga County Health Department to host lead safety course for landlords, more

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled a free course for landlords and others interested in lead safety on properties.

The department will host a free Environmental Protection Agency Lead Safe Renovation, Repair and Painting training course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, 7413 County House Road, Sennett. The training will be presented by Lead Safe LLC.

Federal law requires specific practices to be followed when undertaking projects that disrupt lead-based paint in homes, child care facilities and schools built before 1978.

The training will provide free supplies promoting lead-safe work practices. Along with landlords, it is appropriate for property managers and owners, contractors, maintenance personnel and trade workers. The training is funded and supplies are provided by the Cayuga County Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program of the state Department of Health.

Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 2.

For more information, or to register, contact the health department at (315) 253-1560.