Take a walk in your student’s shoes this Wednesday, Oct. 2, and join the thousands of parents and students who participate in Walk Your Child to School Day. Over 6,000 schools nationwide will celebrate this day, along with A.J. Smith Elementary in Union Springs, Auburn Enlarged City School District elementary schools and Millard Fillmore Elementary School in Moravia.
This year, children can get a sense of adventure while walking and playing walk to school bingo on the back side of the flyer that will be sent home. Children who walk to school on this day will receive a walk to school bracelet and a farm-fresh apple.
The walk provides a great opportunity for students and parents to review safe pedestrian skills. These skills include:
• Planning your child’s safe route to school
• Always using sidewalks when available
• Looking left, right and left again before crossing the street
• Finding and using crosswalks
• Not using cellphones or headphones while walking
• Walking left, facing traffic
• Being seen!
As more and more students are bused or driven to school each day, walking to school has become a lost opportunity to learn safe pedestrian skills. Parents can assist students in becoming more aware of obeying traffic signs and following the rules of the road.
Parents, grandparents and caregivers: Put on your sneakers, join your child and relive your days of walking to school.