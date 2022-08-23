Cayuga County Health Department: What to know about back-to-school immunizations

As children head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your back-to-school checklist. No matter which learning model (in-person, hybrid or remote) is available to your child, New York state is requiring that children be up-to-date with all necessary immunizations in accordance with Public Health Law Section 2164.

Remember, New York state passed a new law in 2019 removing non-medical exemptions from school vaccination requirements for children. This means there is no longer a religious exemption to the requirement that children be vaccinated against measles and other diseases to attend public, private or parochial school (for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade) or child day care settings.

The New York State Department of Health encourages parents and guardians of all children who do not have their required immunizations to receive the first dose in each immunization series as soon as possible.

The deadline for obtaining first dose vaccinations in each immunization series for children attending school in the fall is 14 days from the first day of school or enrollment in child day care. Children will be excluded from school if they are not up-to-date with immunizations. Within 30 days of the first day of school, parents and guardians of such children must show that they have scheduled appointments for all required follow-up doses.

Vaccines required for day care, pre-K, and elementary school:

• Diphtheria and tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and pertussis vaccine (DTap or Tdap)

• Hepatitis B vaccine

• Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR)

• Polio vaccine

• Varicella vaccine (chickenpox)

Additional vaccines required for day care and pre-K:

• Haemophilus influenzae type B conjugate vaccine (HiB)

• Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)

Additional vaccines required for middle school and high school:

• Tdap vaccine for grades 6-12

• Meningococcal conjugate vaccine for grades 7-12 (MenACWY) — students in grade 12 need an additional booster dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday

For more information, visit health.ny.gov/prevention/immunization/schools/school_vaccines.

Why are vaccines required?

Child care facilities, preschool programs, schools, colleges and summer camps are prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases. This is why we have state requirements to protect and keep our children healthy. Children in these settings can easily spread illnesses to one another due to poor hand washing, not covering their mouths and noses while coughing, and other factors such as interacting in crowded environments. Also, diseases can quickly spread among groups of children who are not vaccinated.

Serious health consequences can arise if children are not vaccinated. Without vaccines, children are at increased risk for disease, and can spread disease to others in their play groups, child care centers, classrooms and communities. This includes spreading diseases to babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.

Today’s childhood vaccines protect against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases. There are many important reasons to make sure your child is vaccinated:

• Immunizations can protect your child from 14 serious diseases before they turn 2 years old.

• Vaccination is safe and effective.

• Immunizations can protect others you care about.

• Immunization can save your family time and money.

• Immunization protects future generations by reducing the prevalence of serious diseases.

Each dose of every vaccine is important to protect your child and others in the community from infectious diseases. Talk to your doctor or other health care professional to make sure your child is up-to-date on all the vaccines he or she needs.

The Cayuga County Health Department is hosting back-to-school immunization clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday Aug. 25. Please do not wait to make an appointment for our clinic. Appointments can be made by calling (315) 253-1560.