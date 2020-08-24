Cayuga County Health Department: What to know about school immunizations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As children head back to school this fall, make sure vaccination is at the top of your checklist! No matter which learning model (in-person, hybrid or all online) is available to your child, New York state is requiring that children be up-to-date with all required immunizations in accordance with Public Health Law Section 2164.

Remember, New York state passed a new law in 2019 removing non-medical exemptions from school vaccination requirements for children. This means there is no longer a religious exemption to the requirement that children be vaccinated against measles and other diseases to attend either public, private or parochial school (for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade), or child day care settings.

The state Department of Health encourages parents and guardians of all children who do not have their required immunizations to receive the first dose in each immunization series as soon as possible.