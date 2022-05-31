Cayuga County Health Department: What to know about ticks, Lyme disease

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time for New Yorkers to take precautions to protect themselves from ticks. Tick-borne diseases are steadily rising in the Northeast. Nationwide, the volume of tick-related illnesses more than doubled between 2004 and 2016. Lyme disease has become an important public health problem in New York state and is the most common disease spread by ticks in New York. It is estimated that 50% percent of adult ticks have Lyme disease.

Here in Cayuga County, the data shows a similar trend. From 2017-2019, the health department received a total of 63 confirmed cases of Lyme disease. Thirty-six of those cases were from 2019, up from seven in 2018.

Lyme disease is spread by the bite of infected deer ticks. Ticks cannot fly or jump. They like to rest on low-lying vegetation and attach to a passing animal or person. Once on a body, ticks often attach to the more hidden areas such as the groin, armpits and scalp. Most New Yorkers are not taking the time to check themselves for ticks after spending time outdoors, which is an important step in preventing Lyme disease.

If any ticks are found, they should be removed immediately. A video on how to properly remove a tick can be found at health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/lyme. Be sure to use fine-tipped tweezers to carefully grasp the mouthparts of the tick close to the skin, and then gently and steadily pull the tick out without twisting or squeezing.

After removing the tick, wash the bite area thoroughly, apply antiseptic and mark the area to watch for symptoms. It is important to remember that gasoline, kerosene, petroleum jelly or hot matches should never be used to remove ticks.

Early stages of Lyme disease are usually marked by one or more of the following symptoms and signs: fatigue, chills and fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, swollen lymph nodes and/or a “bull’s-eye” red rash appearing on the skin at the site of the bite.

Lyme disease is often difficult to diagnose, because its symptoms and signs mimic those of many other diseases. Left untreated, Lyme disease can produce severe arthritis, or cause neurological or cardiac problems. However, with early detection and treatment with antibiotics, recovery from Lyme disease is usually rapid and complete.

Campers, hikers, outdoor workers and others who spend time around or live near wooded and tall grassy areas are more likely to be exposed to ticks. The risk of exposure to ticks is greatest along trails in the woods and on the edges of properties with tall vegetation, but ticks may also be carried by animals and pets into lawns and gardens.

Domestic animals, such as dogs and outdoor cats, may become infected with Lyme disease bacteria, and some of these animals may develop arthritis. Dogs appear to be more at risk from Lyme disease. Symptoms in dogs include lethargy, joint pain, fever, fatigue and kidney damage. While there is debate about whether cats suffer from Lyme disease, they are thought to be highly resistant to the disease.

You can decrease you and your family’s chances of being bitten by a tick by following a few precautions:

• When in wooded and grassy areas that are likely to be tick-infested, wear light-colored clothing (to spot ticks) and tuck pants into socks and shirt into pants.

• After every two to three hours outdoors, check for ticks on clothing or skin. Brush off any ticks on clothing before they can attach to your skin. Also, check your children and pets for ticks.

• Do a thorough tick-check of your entire body at the end of the day. Pay particular attention to the back of the knees, behind the ears, the scalp, the armpits and your back.

• If you decide to use tick repellent, apply carefully following label directions.

• Children may be at greater risk for reactions to repellents, in part because their exposure may be greater. Do not apply repellents directly to children. Apply to your own hands and then put it on the child. Never apply to the hands of small children.

• No one should apply repellents near eyes, nose or mouth. Also, use it sparingly around ears.

For more information about Lyme disease, call the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/lyme.

Deanna Ryan, M.S., is supervising public health administrator and public information officer with the Cayuga County Health Department. For more information, contact the department at (315) 253-1560, visit cayugacounty.us/153/health-department or like and follow the department on Facebook and Instagram at @CayugaCountyHealthDept.