How do you know if there is lead in your home? Is your child safe from lead poisoning? Has your child been tested for lead? Do you know the answers to these questions?
It is important to educate ourselves, our community and our health care providers. Lead poisoning in children is a problem in Cayuga County! Why? The answer is simple: Because we have older houses, and older houses contain lead-based paint. Individuals living in older homes need to be aware as to whether it contains lead-based paint or not. If your older home is in Cayuga County, there is a good chance your home has lead-based paint somewhere in it.
In fact, 80% of Cayuga County homes were built before 1978. In the city of Auburn, that number jumps to 95%. The year 1978 is when lead was banned from being put in household paints. So chances are your older home has lead paint in it, unless it has been completely gutted.
Now, does that mean all lead-based paint is a health hazard to you and your family? No, it is not. Lead-based paint only becomes a hazard when it is not intact, meaning it is peeling, chipping, flaking or even in the form of dust. It does not matter if you rent or you own; lead poisoning can occur in any home. Look around and see if you have chipping paint on your door jams, take a peek at your window sills and troughs, and check your floors for dust.
Older homes that are not properly maintained can create an environment that could poison young children. And maybe your older home is really well-maintained, but older homes can settle, and that is when lead dust can appear. Perhaps you are ready to make improvements to your home and you start a renovation project, but during the process of knocking down walls and sanding surfaces, a child can become poisoned if you do not follow steps to reduce dust.
Today, childhood lead poisoning is considered the most preventable environmental disease among young children, yet approximately half a million U.S. children have blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter, the reference level at which Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends public health actions be initiated.
No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect growth and development in young children. Their IQ, ability to pay attention and academic achievement can be impacted by lead poisoning. Children with elevated lead levels have behavior and learning problems (such as hyperactivity), slowed growth, hearing problems and aggressive patterns of behavior. Unfortunately, the effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.
Children younger than 6 are most at risk of lead poisoning. Young children spend a lot of time on the floor. They like to put hands, toys and other things in their mouths. This raises their chances of swallowing lead dust and paint chips. Also, a child's growing body more easily takes in lead than an adult’s. Children are also at greater risk because their brains are growing quickly, and lead can hurt the brain's growth. Even a small amount of lead can harm a young, growing child. A child with lead poisoning will not usually look or feel sick, which is why testing is so crucial.
New York State Public Health Law and regulations require health care providers to:
• Test all children at age 1 and again at age 2 with a blood lead test.
• Assess all children ages 6 months to 6 years at every well child visit for risk of lead exposure (using specific risk assessment questions), and obtain a blood lead test if there is a positive response to any of the questions.
• Provide parent or guardian of the child the result of the blood lead test.
• Provide guidance to all parents of children less than 6 years old as part of routine care.
Having your child tested at 1 and 2 years of age is extremely important, but remember that children and adults can be exposed at any point in their lives and if something has changed (your family moved or your family renovated your home) get tested for lead poisoning!
Did you know that the Cayuga County Health Department can test your child for lead poisoning? We use a small device that will give you results in three minutes. The best part about our test is that we just prick your child’s finger to collect a small amount of blood. If your doctor does not test in the office, there is no need to go to a lab for the initial screen. You can call the health department at (315) 253-1560 for an appointment.